Honda could be launching the new Click 125 in PH soon

Honda Philippines (HPI) isn’t quite done yet revamping its scooter lineup. Following the launches of the Click 160, the AirBlade 160, and the ADV 160, the motorcycle manufacturer is now gearing up for one last reveal to end the year.

HPI has just released a teaser image featuring the taillight of what appears to be yet another small-displacement scooter. And just like last time, we’ve come up with a somewhat educated guess about what it’ll be: the new Click 125.

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Everest vs. MU-X vs. Montero Sport: Which is the most well-rounded midsize SUV?

The Sundiro Honda S07 is a sleek e-bike that can be yours for just P79,999

Among the popular scooters in HPI’s stable, the smaller Click is the only one that’s yet to be updated. Seeing as the Click 160 is already here, launching the Click 125 now would make perfect sense for HPI.

Of course, we also have other reasons to believe that it’s the Click 125 that’s on its way. We checked what the new Vario 125 looked like in neighboring markets (see below), and the taillights and signal lamps in HPI’s teaser (see above) check out.

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

If we’re going by the pattern we’ve seen from HPI the entire year, then we expect this new model to be unveiled real soon—probably in a week or two from the release of the first teaser. Anyway, while we sit on our hands and wait, would you care to share with us your guesses on what this new scooter might be?

Potential Honda Click 125 teaser:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓