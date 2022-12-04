2023 Audi RS6 Performance: Now with extra, er, performance

A day that begins with a new Audi RS6 is always a good day, and it’s even better when the word ‘Performance’ is involved.

Yep, having recently revealed the RS4 and RS5 Competition, Audi has now worked some similar magic with the RS6 Avant and the RS7 Sportback.

PHOTO BY Audi

The new Performance iterations of both will replace the ‘standard’ cars in some parts of the world, with both getting larger turbos and an increase in boost pressure to bump the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 up to 621hp and 850Nm of torque. Should be sufficient.

That drops the 0-100kph time of both cars to 3.4 seconds, making them 0.2 seconds quicker than the outgoing versions.

PHOTO BY Audi

It’s not just powertrain upgrades though – Audi has worked on reducing weight by fitting a new 22-inch wheel that’s 5kg lighter per corner than the old wheel. A further 8kg is also saved by reducing the sound insulation between the engine bay and the interior, which should help liven things up a bit from the driver’s seat too.

PHOTO BY Audi

We’re told that the RS6 now weighs 2,090kg, with the RS7 slightly lighter at 2,065kg. Want to go even further? An ‘RS Dynamics Package Plus’ brings ceramic brakes that save 34kg compared to their steel counterparts. Said package also ups the top speed to 304kph, although as standard the Performance versions get the normal ‘RS Dynamic Package’ which gives you a 280kph top speed. Should be plenty. The latter also includes all-wheel steering and a rear diff.

Thoughts on the updates, folks?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.