Subaru will unveil its first all-electric SUV this month

Subaru is, at last, joining the electric vehicle game. The Japanese carmaker has announced that it will introduce the all-electric Solterra at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

We don’t know much about the new EV at this stage, save for the teaser images you see here. Subaru says this vehicle will feature “everything you love about Subaru—Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, active safety technology, and durable, reliable engineering.”

The name is a portmanteau of the Latin words for ‘sun’ (solis) and ‘earth’ (terra). From the photos, we can see that it will get slim LED headlamps up front and a seemingly sizeable grille next to them. The tires underneath have a slim profile, while the overall exterior shows some Mazda-esque curves that veer away from Subaru’s usual boxy designs.

The Solterra is set to go on sale in 2022. Would you like to see this electric SUV land on our shores?

PHOTO BY Subaru



