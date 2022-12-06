BMW to start producing 3 and 5-Series, X3, X5 in Vietnam

Big changes are up for BMW in the region. The German carmaker has announced its newest partnership with Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) which effectively enables BMW to produce vehicles in Vietnam.

BMW’s Vietnam operations cover the manufacturing of the 3-Series, 5-Series, X3, and X5 in Vietnam. This further expands BMW Group’s production network in Asia, which includes plants in India and Thailand as well as joint-venture plants in China and partner plants in Malaysia and Indonesia.

PHOTO BY BMW

“This is a major milestone for the BMW Group in Asia Pacific as we look to strengthen our geographic footprint in the region,” said BMW Group Production Network, Supply Chain Management senior vice president Michael Nikolaides. “With this decision, the BMW Group once again is applying its strategic principle of production follows the market.”

“It has been nearly five years since we relaunched the BMW brand in Vietnam and brought THACO on board as the official importer of BMW vehicles in the market,” said BMW Group Asia managing director Lars Nielsen. “We have cultivated a strong relationship with the THACO team during this time, and their experience and commitment to growing the brand is evident.”

“THACO has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, manufacturing and trading everything from passenger cars to trucks for THACO and a variety of global brands,” said THACO chairman Tran Ba Duong. “We are excited and honored to have the opportunity to now include BMW vehicles as part of our manufacturing business in Chu Lai, Quang Nam Province and are committed to providing high-quality vehicles that BMW customers expect from the brand.”

