GOMO is raffling off a trip to the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

We can attest that airline travel is really back. You've seen gridlock around airports, long lines in immigration, and snaking queues at airline counters.

Even inefficiency has returned in full force, based on what we saw last week when NAIA personnel took their sweet time changing shifts in the airport security area, oblivious to the growing line of passengers with looming boarding times.

Anyway.

For F1 fans, old and those watching Netflix, telco provider GOMO is raffling off an all-expenses trip to the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, to be held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. This includes Paddock Club Access for the grand prize winner.

“We are once again pumped up to bring the high-octane action of the Grand Prix to our GOMO fam with ease and convenience through ‘Mo Creds,” said Don Laudencia, GOMO senior marketing director. “By simply swapping their No Expiry GBs, the GOMO Fam gets speedy access to awesome experiences and thrilling adventures that they will never forget.”

Joining the raffle entails three steps:

1) Open your GOMO PH app and go to ‘Mo Creds

2) Choose the ‘Raffle’ tab and select the voucher of your choice

3) Swap your GBs and confirm your conversion.

GOMO has also partnered with beIN Sports Connect to bring live-streaming to GOMO users. Through ‘Mo Creds, subscribers can swap their GBs with beIN Sports Connect vouchers to stream live and on-demand some of the world’s best sports, including F1. For just 10GB, they can get 1-month access to beIN Sports Connect.

The promo will run until August 20, 2023. You can visit the official GOMO website to know more.

