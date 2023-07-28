LTO’s new website lets you check the availability of your replacement license plates

Earlier this month, the Commission on Audit reported that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has yet to deliver 1,797,000 pairs of license plates to their owners. The undelivered plates have a total value of P808.7 million, and some date back all the way to 2015.

Which basically means quite a lot of vehicles running around with temporary plates already have actual license plates—only these plates remain unaccounted for and unclaimed.

To address the issue and finally get these license plates to their owners, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has launched the website LTOplatereplacement.com.

A note on the homepage reads: “This interactive website is designed to provide information on the availability of paid and unclaimed LTO replacement license plates (green to white) from 2015.”

Upon logging on to the website, you will be prompted to enter your plate number. The system will then let you know if your replacement plates are already available, and where they may be claimed.

Speaking on CNN Philippines program The Source, Secretary Jaime Bautista of the DOTr said that the agency has completed uploading the inventory of replacement license plates for claiming in some areas, including National Capital Region–East, Caraga, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

For your information, below are some of the frequently asked questions posted on the website:

1. Where can I apply for replacement of license plate?

You may apply for replacement of license plate to the nearest LTO office in your area.

2. I already paid the replacement fee but my license plate is not yet available. What should I do?

Please inquire again after 30 to 60 days. The production of remaining replacement plates is still ongoing.

3. I cannot find the official receipt.

Kindly bring a valid ID and your OLD license plate.

4. The vehicle owner is not available to pick up the license plate.

Please secure a signed authorization letter from vehicle owner with a copy of a valid ID with signature.

5. I changed the venue of my vehicle registration.

The new license plate is available on the same office you ordered it.

Earlier this week, Bautista promised that the backlog of driver’s licenses and license plates will be resolved within the year. This new website should help toward that end, but do you think the task is doable?