Did you experience trouble paying bus fares using Tripko cards this week?

Did you commute via the buses passing through EDSA this week? If so, then chances are you’re familiar with the issues regarding Tripko, an automated fare-collection system (AFCS) that some bus lines operating around the metro are using now that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has stopped giving free bus rides for commuters.

Just to be clear, though, none of us here were able to ride public transport recently. However, we became aware of the situation after some commuters started voicing out their concerns via social media. One netizen, in particular, shared in detail her commute experience earlier this week.

According to Camille Rose Nacar, here’s what’s currently happening: Passengers are apparently being required to avail Tripko cards that cost P100 a pop (consumable as load) in order to board some buses. This meant people also have to queue up at the long lines at the stations before they can get onboard.

Never mind having to shell extra for the initial load payment, though—the problem was that in several instances, several commuters were asked to pay cash upon getting on the bus because the Tripko machines simply weren’t working.

In the end, this gimmick not only cost commuters—many of which are probably minimum-wage earners—extra money for nothing, but it also cost them precious time. You can check out the full post below for the full anecdote:

Now, what makes this worse is that if you look around social media, you’ll find that this didn’t just happen once. Several commuters have been sharing their bad experiences with these Tripko cards, and many of them were even complaining that they ran late for work just because of all the delays this new AFCS caused.

Neither Tripko nor the DOTr has issued an official statement addressing the situation. Once any of them does, we’ll keep you guys posted. For now, if any of you experienced trouble paying your bus fares using Tripko cards this week, please share them with us through the comments.

