Think you got what it takes to compete in F1? You can now apply to enter a new team

The FIA has formally launched the application process for new F1 teams, a month after its call for expressions of interest was enthusiastically met by the Andretti-Cadillac partnership which has divided opinion among fans and figures.

The FIA says it welcomes ‘interest from entities with a serious interest to enter’ the F1 championship, and claims ‘a number of potential candidates’ have already been in touch. Andretti’s one… any guesses on the others?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Today’s big news: Ford is returning to Formula 1 with Red Bull

What’s it like to drive the Honda BR-V up to the City of Pines?

PHOTO BY Audi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Due diligence will be done on all of the applicants, with a thorough assessment analysing the technical capabilities, resources, and the ability to raise (and maintain) the funding necessary to run a competitive F1 team.

Analysis will also be done on the racing experience and human resources of each bidder.

Not only that, but candidates will have to show how their operation would achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2030—a big goal for F1 ever since it was announced in 2019—and to what end their team would have a ‘positive societal impact’ by competing in the sport. No, we haven’t made that bit up.

The statement also acknowledges that any successful applicants will be chosen by “all stakeholders”—i.e. including the teams and F1 itself—after the initial call for expressions of interest appeared to be released without the prior agreement of anyone outside the FIA. Awks.

“The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One World Championship is at unprecedented levels,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

“For the first time ever, as part of the selection conditions, we are requesting that candidates set out how they would meet the FIA’s sustainability benchmarks and how they would make a positive societal impact through sport.

“The process is a logical extension of the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations from engine manufacturers which has attracted Audi to Formula 1 and created interest among other potential entrants.”

Which of these serious (and, we’ll be honest, not-so-serious) entries do you reckon should be on the F1 grid?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.