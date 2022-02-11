Orient, Orient Star refresh lineups with several limited-edition timepieces

Orient Star is marking its 70th anniversary this year. In celebration, the watch brand has released four limited-edition timepieces: a Mechanical Moon Phase, a Modern Skeleton, and his and hers versions of a Classic Semi Skeleton.
The 70th-anniversary edition Mechanical Moon Phase features a distinct colorway. The center is finished in green, and it flows onto the navy blue edges, evoking a “nebulae glittering in the infinite depth of outer space.” It comes with a see-through back case and a black cordovan leather strap. It is powered by an in-house automatic caliber F7M62 movement that boasts stable precision and a 50-hour power reserve. This is limited to 100 pieces.
The Modern Skeleton, meanwhile, has a special bright-green dial with multiple open-work elements that give a peek at the F6F44 movement underneath. It also has has a see-through back through where the engraved serial number can be seen. Its in-house automatic mechanical movement also has a 50-hour power reserve. The model is limited to 900 pieces across the globe.
The Classic Semi Skeleton models feature a similar design with navy blue and green accents and glitters resembling outer space. The men’s version features an F6R42 movement, while the ladies’ version has a 55C22 movement. Only 850 of the former and 450 of the latter will be made worldwide.
The watchmaker has also unveiled the next-generation models of the Skeleton from its Classic Collection. One version features a champagne dial with a gold F8B62 movement, while the other has a white dial with a silver F8B63 movement. These in-house 46-F8 series movements are the latest from Orient Star, boasting enhanced precision and an improved 70-hour power reserve.
Lastly, Orient has introduced the limited-edition Retro Future Guitar model, the newest addition to its Revival Collection. The watch features a three-tone sunburst dial, a popular design among electric guitars. A pickguard painted with guitar strings is also incorporated in the dial at the three o’clock position. The timepiece features an F6S22 movement with a 40-hour power reserve.
