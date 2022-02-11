Orient, Orient Star refresh lineups with several limited-edition timepieces

Orient Star is marking its 70th anniversary this year. In celebration, the watch brand has released four limited-edition timepieces: a Mechanical Moon Phase, a Modern Skeleton, and his and hers versions of a Classic Semi Skeleton.

PHOTO BY Orient Star

The 70th-anniversary edition Mechanical Moon Phase features a distinct colorway. The center is finished in green, and it flows onto the navy blue edges, evoking a “nebulae glittering in the infinite depth of outer space.” It comes with a see-through back case and a black cordovan leather strap. It is powered by an in-house automatic caliber F7M62 movement that boasts stable precision and a 50-hour power reserve. This is limited to 100 pieces.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Modern Skeleton, meanwhile, has a special bright-green dial with multiple open-work elements that give a peek at the F6F44 movement underneath. It also has has a see-through back through where the engraved serial number can be seen. Its in-house automatic mechanical movement also has a 50-hour power reserve. The model is limited to 900 pieces across the globe.

The Classic Semi Skeleton models feature a similar design with navy blue and green accents and glitters resembling outer space. The men’s version features an F6R42 movement, while the ladies’ version has a 55C22 movement. Only 850 of the former and 450 of the latter will be made worldwide.

PHOTO BY Orient Star

Continue reading below ↓

The watchmaker has also unveiled the next-generation models of the Skeleton from its Classic Collection. One version features a champagne dial with a gold F8B62 movement, while the other has a white dial with a silver F8B63 movement. These in-house 46-F8 series movements are the latest from Orient Star, boasting enhanced precision and an improved 70-hour power reserve.

PHOTO BY Orient Star

Continue reading below ↓

Lastly, Orient has introduced the limited-edition Retro Future Guitar model, the newest addition to its Revival Collection. The watch features a three-tone sunburst dial, a popular design among electric guitars. A pickguard painted with guitar strings is also incorporated in the dial at the three o’clock position. The timepiece features an F6S22 movement with a 40-hour power reserve.

PHOTO BY Orient Star

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Orient Star

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.