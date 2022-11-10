Aston Martin has revealed the AMB 001 Pro at this year’s EICMA

Back in 2019, Aston Martin teamed up with bike builder Brough Superior for the extremely expensive, ultra-exclusive AMB 001 sports bike. In 2022, there’s this, the AMB 001 ‘Pro.’

At its core, it’s a more powerful, equallytrack-only superbike version of the AMB 001 that’s apparently inspired by the Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar. Unveiled at EICMA—the Milan Motorcycle Show—the Pro gets 25% more power than the ‘standard’ bike, bringing its output up to 225hp from its 997cc engine. This is in a thing that weighs 175kg dry.

Yikes. Said engine apparently gets a crankcase that’s fully machined from billet aluminum, with a new cylinder design that improves cooling.

Elsewhere there’s a six-speed gearbox, a carbon-fiber body, and super light carbon wheels. There’s also lots of fancy aero, including a ‘tunnel effect air blade’ that supposedly directs air over the rider.

Just one spec will be available, with Aston’s traditional AMR Pro colors combined with black accents and some exposed carbon. Oh, and while the AMB 001 was limited to just 100 units, this’ll be even more exclusive, with just 88 available.

