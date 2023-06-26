Suzuki launches GSX-8S at P585k, V-Strom 800 DE at P699k

Last week was quite a busy one for Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines, as it introduced two new additions to its big bike lineup: the new GSX-8S and the new V-Strom 800 DE.

Suzuki GSX-8S 2023 specs and prices

PHOTO BY Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines

First off, let’s check out the GSX-8S. This sporty naked bike boasts an aggressive-looking design and packs a punchy powertrain. It’s fitted with 776cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine churning out 83hp at 8,500rpm and 78Nm of torque at 6,800rpm. This is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The GSX-8S comes in three colors, namely: Pearl Cosmic Blue, Pearl Tech White, and Glass Sparkle Black. Price tag for this one is at P585,000.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE 2023 specs and prices

PHOTO BY Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines

The second introduction is the new V-Strom 800 DE, the adventure bike that bridges the gap between the V-Strom’s 650 and 1050 configurations. As you might have expected, it’s designed very similarly as the other V-Strom models and packs the exact same engine that powers its GSX-8S stablemate. Like the naked bike, this V-Strom also comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

As far as colors go, this one is also available in Glass Sparkle Black. Other options include Glass Mat Mechanical Gray and, of course, the iconic Champion Yellow No. 2. The price tag for this one is P699,000.

What do you think of these latest introductions from Suzuki?

PHOTO BY Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines

