A Suzuki Raider R150 FI just did 98.91km/L on a fuel-eco run in Davao del Norte

Impressive
by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
Suzuki Raider R150 FI 2023
PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines
Suzuki
Suzuki Raider R150

There’s a reason the Suzuki Raider remains to be the undisputed ‘King of the Underbones’ here in the Philippines—it’s powerful. If there’s one thing this bike is known for, it’s speed. It’s almost comparable to smaller big bikes in this department.

But in terms of fuel economy? Well, the Raider isn’t exactly top of mind in this regard. But what many people may not realize, though, is that this zippy underbone can also duke it out with the best of ’em in terms of fuel efficiency. That was proven in Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines’ latest Raider R150 FI Econo Run held in Davao del Norte last month.

Suzuki Raider R150 FI 2023

A total of 68 Raider R150 FI owners from all over Mindanao joined this year’s fuel-eco run, which consisted mainly of a 97km ride. The winning rider, Karl Diaz, was able to get a whopping 98.91km/L on his bike. That’s insanely impressive.

Disiplina, focus, ’yung riding posture at sinunod ko mga techniques at styles na sinabi sa’kin,” said Diaz, when asked about how he got his victory. “Tsaka dasal kay Lord. Kaya ko na-achieve ito.”

Any Raider owners reading this one? What’s the usual fuel consumption you get from your bikes? Share them in the comments. Oh, and by the way, Suzuki’s hosting a huge gathering for Raider owners later this month—you might want to check that out since you’re already here.

Suzuki Raider R150 FI 2023

Suzuki Raider R150 FI 2023

Suzuki Raider R150 FI 2023

Suzuki Raider R150 FI 2023

Suzuki Raider R150 FI 2023

Suzuki Raider R150 FI 2023

PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

