Mika Hakkinen teams up with Verge Motorcycles for an electrifying custom bike collab

Verge Motorcycles has unveiled a custom electric bike collaboration with two-time Formula 1 champion Mika Hakkinen, and yes, you did read that sentence correctly...

Based on its Verge TS Pro, it has a top speed of 200kph, does 0-100kph in a swift 3.5sec, and generates a terrifying 998Nm of torque. The TS Pro’s 20.2kWh battery gives an impressive range of over 320 kilometers, and charges to full in only 35 minutes.

PHOTO BY Verge Motorcycles

The electric superbike brand showcased its Verge TS Ultra at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in January. The TS range uses an electric motor integrated into the back wheel, transferring all the power straight to the road and freeing up space in the middle for the battery pack. Sweet.

Since there’s no hub, Verge has done away with chains and cogwheels, so the bikes are sleeker, too.

PHOTO BY Verge Motorcycles

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Flying Finn—who is also an investor in the firm—says in the promo film: “I know from experience what it takes to develop a vehicle that embodies speed, precision, and elegance. I wanted to design the bike right down to the smallest detail rather than just picking the color.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Ford Ranger Raptor is now in PH priced at P2.339-M

Next-gen Mitsubishi Strada: Here’s what we know so far

The design is as cool as Finland at the start of spring. It features carbon-fiber detailing, with a custom color palette combining dark gray, silver, and an all-black suspension.

PHOTO BY Verge Motorcycles

A digital keycard replaces a traditional key, and for the special edition, there’s provenance plates featuring the bike number and Hakkinen’s signature. Only 100 will be made, making these a bit more special than the standard TS Pro.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

The price? An equally cool €80,000 (around P4.82 million).

PHOTO BY Verge Motorcycles

PHOTO BY Verge Motorcycles

PHOTO BY Verge Motorcycles

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Verge Motorcycles

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.