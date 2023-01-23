The BMW iX3 is charged up and ready for PH; SRP set at P4.95-M

Towards the end of 2022, BMW Philippines said that it was launching a whole host of all-new and electrified models for the 2023 model year. Some of the cars mentioned were the iX3, the all-new 7 Series, and the updated versions of the 3-Series sedan and Touring (wagon).



PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

BMW makes good on the first of those with the introduction of the iX3 electric crossover. With that, BMW Philippines now has two EV crossovers to offer in the country. The iX3 is the first in its segment to offer full electric power, and BMW aims to make EVs more mainstream in the luxury vehicle class.



OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

You’re looking at the first-ever Ford Everest Wildtrak

Report: All-new Toyota Wigo to debut this year?



From the outside, the iX3 looks largely like the crossover it’s based on, the X3. Visual identifiers include a unique grille with blue surrounds, along with special alloy wheels with a more distinct design. Of course, there’s the port on the quarter panel for the charging plug.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

As for the interior, Bimmer-philes will feel comfortable with it as it is identical to the standard X3. With an emphasis on greener and more sustainable manufacturing, the interior in the iX3 is made of eco-friendly materials and vegan leather that BMW calls Sensatec.

As for the powertrain, the iX3 uses a single motor mounted at the rear that’s good for 210 kW, or 282hp. That motor gets its juice from an 80 kWh battery, giving it a range of up to 460km. Performance? Factory claims state a 0 to 100kph time of 6.8 seconds. As it only uses a single motor, the iX3 is strictly rear-wheel drive. We’ve tried the iX3 out in Singapore before its local debut, and you can click those blue words to read what we thought of it.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Prices for the 2023 BMW iX3 start at P4,590,000. Each iX3 is for executive order and comes with BMW’s five-year, 200,000km warranty. Also included in the price is the wallbox installation, meaning you can have a fast charger at home.

So, this, or the diesel-powered X3 20d xDrive? Chime in the comments below.