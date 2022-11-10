Boy, check out this ‘God of War’-themed Cadillac from China

After years of not-so-patient waiting, Sony Entertainment and Santa Monica Studios have finally dropped the latest and potentially biggest iterations yet of one of its famed franchises: God of War Ragnarok. Everyone’s all aboard the hype train this year. We mean everyone, even a luxury automotive brand like Cadillac.

If you’re familiar with the God of War’s main character, Kratos, then you probably thought the red markings on the CT5 pictured above were familiar. Those were inspired by the tattoos of The Ghost of Sparta himself. The franchise’s logo is also featured on the CT5’s hood, and additional gray markings underneath as well as PlayStation’s iconic triangle, circle, square, and cross marks on the side skirts.

PHOTO BY Cadillac

This doesn’t look like it’s going for sale, though. We couldn’t find a proper translation for Cadillac’s Chinese website, but by the looks of it, these materials are merely there to promote the game.

Bummer? Not really. It’s refreshing to see how more and more carmakers are starting to get involved with the video game industry—and not just with racing franchises, of course.

PHOTO BY Cadillac