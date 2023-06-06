The all-new Chevrolet Trax is coming to the Philippines

Most folks know Chevrolet as a manufacturer of big trucks and SUVs. After all, the model that usually pops up in people’s mind at the mention of this brand is the Suburban. But Chevrolet does make the occasional subcompact model too. Case in point, the Trax.

The Trax was sold in the country for about five years until it was sold out in 2021. Since then, Chevrolet Philippines has been offering the Tracker and (shrunken) Trailblazer to slot below its giant SUVs. But just when you thought the Trax was no more, Chevrolet Philippines has a bit of a surprise.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

Yes, the Chevrolet Trax is coming back to the Philippines with a new look, engines, and platform. There’s no exact launch date just yet, but the company says it’s coming soon. As for its positioning, the Trax will slot in between the Tracker and Trailblazer. With that, there’s a good chance it could be a competitor of the Ford Territory and GAC Emkoo.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet

The model shown in Chevrolet’s teaser was the RS version. Its exterior has a two-tone color scheme, a sportier look and more stylish wheels. Inside, it gets red contrast stitching and a few other enhancements. It is unknown if the Activ variant will be offered in the country.

Engine choices are unknown at the moment, but there are two possible candidates. The first is a turbocharged 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine with 137hp and 162Nm of torque. The other is a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder turbo that makes 162hp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed automatic for the 1.2-liter or a CVT for the 1.5-liter.

