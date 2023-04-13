MIAS 2023: Geely previews its new budget crossover, the GX3 Pro

If you're in the market for a sub-P1 million crossover, you aren't exactly spoiled for choice. However, Geely wants to change all that with its latest model, the GX3 Pro.

The Geely GX3 Pro has just made its local debut at the 2023 Manila International Auto Show. It aims to make crossovers even more accessible to the masses. The pint-sized crossover measures just 4,005mm long, making it one of the offerings in the segment. As for width, it's 1,760mm, and it stands 1,575mm tall.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

In terms of design, it breaks the usual trend of sharp and aggressive exteriors commonly seen these days. Instead, it's more rounded, especially around the front end. The large windows should be a treat for those who miss the days of huge visibility, and the rear is short and stubby.

Inside, you can think of the design as a (much) simplified Coolray cabin. You some design elements of the GX3 Pro's bigger brother, particularly the two-tier dashboard. It even gets the toggle switch layout as seen on other Geely models. A floating touch audio system takes center stage on the dash, and the instrument cluster is analog.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

Powering the GX3 is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine. There are no turbochargers here, so output is a conservative 102hp and 140Nm of torque. It then shifts with a continuously variable transmission with seven selectable speeds.

This is merely a preview of the GX3 Pro, though. No word yet on when Geely plans to officially launch this model here. For now, tell us what you think of this new model.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio