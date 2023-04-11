Here are the models and prices of Great Wall Motor’s 2023 lineup

After a media introduction last month, Great Wall Motor has officially launched in our market. At the Shangri-La The Fort hotel, the Chinese carmaker revealed its introductory lineup and their prices. The lineup consists of two crossovers, the Haval H6 and the Haval Jolion, and a pickup, the GWM Cannon.

The Haval Jolion comes with two powerplants: a 1.5-liter gasoline engine (148hp and 230Nm) and a much more powerful hybrid engine (240hp and 530Nm). The Haval H6 also comes in two powerplant flavors: a 1.5-liter turbopetrol engine (141hp and 220Nm) and a hybrid engine (186hp and 375Nm). The GWM Cannon is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbodiesel generating 161hp and 400Nm, and comes in 4x2 and 4x4 variants.

We won’t keep you waiting. Here are the official prices of the Great Wall Motor 2023 lineup:

Haval H6 HEV Supreme - P1,883,000

Haval H6 HEV MAX - P1,788,000

Haval Jolion HEV DHT Supreme - P1,588,000

Haval Jolion DCT Supreme - P1,248,000

Haval Jolion DCT MAX - P1,128,000

Haval Jolion DCT Plus - P998,000

GWM Cannon SLux 4x4 - P1,498,000

GWM Cannon SLux 4x2 - P1,198,000

GWM Cannon Lux 4x4 - P1,318,000

GWM Cannon Lux 4x2 - P1,198,000

GWM Cannon Pilot 4x4 - P1,118,000

GWM Cannon Pilot 4x2 - P998,000

Great Wall Motor says that these are introductory prices, so they may still increase in the future.

We’ll give you more details and content about the new Great Wall Motor vehicles once we have more access and information. What do you want to know about this new player in the market?

