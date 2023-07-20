Should Hyundai PH bring in the Custo minivan?

There are events and there are conversations. Sometimes interesting information is gleamed from conversations in events. And this is what happened recently.

There is a possibility that the Hyundai Custo will arrive in our market. Also called the Custin in the Taiwanese market, the Custo is a minivan that’s a little smaller than the Staria.

The Custin is packed with features. In certain markets, it has double power sliding doors, a double sunroof, and a 10.4-inch screen with Apple CarPlay. Perhaps its biggest selling point are its second row captain’s chairs. They are heated, cooled, and equipped with a footrest.

There are two engines available: a turbopetrol 1.5-liter with 168hp and a turbopetrol 2.0-liter making 233hp.

There’s a chance our Custo will come from Hyundai’s factory in China. Hyundai has sourced cars from China before—the Reina, specifically. So it can do so again.

The Custo comes with Hyundai’s current design language. It’s a handsome vehicle, and not polarizing like the Staria (we like this design though). Priced right, the Custo can make significant inroads into the slightly premium minivan segment dominated by the Toyota Hiace and Kia Carnival.

Again, depending on the pricing, the Custo could slot between the Staria and the Stargazer, filling a gap between those two models.

No official announcement of confirmation has been made by Hyundai Philippines yet. Stay tuned.

