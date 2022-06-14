Chevrolet Makati is the newest member of the brand’s PH dealer network

Chevrolet Philippines, formally called The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), recently welcomed the newest dealer principal in its still-growing dealer network. In a simple turnover ceremony, businessman Michael Aglipay and his wife Ginger Aglipay formally took over the Chevrolet Makati dealership last month.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet Philippines

Michael was joined by his parents, retired General Edgar Aglipay and Marinette Aglipay. Also in attendance during the event were Makati mayor Abigail Binay and Makati 2nd District representative Luis Campos. Automotive executives Atty. Albert Arcilla and Selene Lee Yu represented Chevrolet Philippines and formally welcomed MIG1 Auto Dealership Corporation, the formal name of the Aglipays’ automotive holdings, into the fold.

Chevrolet Makati has a 300sqm showroom that will showcase the latest Chevy models, and a 1,000sqm service area with eight work bays to accommodate vehicles being serviced.

“As we continue to strengthen our dealer network to create dependable and mutually rewarding partnerships, we at TCCCI are pleased to have MIG1 Auto Dealership Corp. to carry the bowtie brand. Chevrolet Philippines shall accord full support to our new dealer partner and pave the way for various opportunities to ensure the success of this venture,”says Atty. Albert Arcilla, president and CEO of TCCCI.

Dealer principal Michael Aglipay is a lifelong car enthusiast, having owned sports cars and sporty SUVs through the years. During the opening of Chevrolet Makati he shared that he has been trying to get into the automotive business for a long time. Chevrolet is the third brand he applied to, and is proof that the third time is really the charm.

PHOTO BY Chevrolet Philippines

“We are proud to be the newest addition to the expanding Chevrolet network of dealers. It is an honor to have been given the opportunity to carry this esteemed brand in our new Makati dealership. We are very optimistic and we look forward to contributing to the growth of Chevrolet in the local automotive industry by offering outstanding customer service and expertise, which the brand has been known for,” said Aglipay.

