Japanese brand Idemitsu launches new engine oils in PH market

Idemitsu Lubricants Philippines, Inc. recently launched a new series of engine oils at the Manila International Auto Show held last April 13-16, 2023. The new products are the Idemitsu Four-wheelers’ Gasoline (IFG), Idemitsu Four-wheelers’ Dual (IFD), and Idemitsu Riders’ Gasoline (IRG) series for cars and motorcycles. Idemitsu first began operations in the Philippines back in 2018.

The Idemitsu IFG and IFD series are aimed toward car enthusiasts who care about what goes into their car. The Idemitsu IRG series for motorcycles offer a “race-bred formula to maintain high performance in super-high temperature conditions to support powerful acceleration, horsepower, and torque.” Motorsport fans know that Idemitsu is very active in MotoGP.

PHOTO BY Idemitsu

“We feel pride and honor in launching these refined series of oils for our discerning customers today. The much-awaited, all-new Idemitsu IFG, IFD, and IRG series engine oils is a result of thorough research and hard work of our team. We are committed to providing the best engine oil for cars and motorcycles for a high-performance driving experience. A lot of testing has been done from the perspective that engines are the heart of vehicles and engine oil is the lifeblood that protects and brings out their full, lively potential,” said Ryohei Itamoto, president of Idemitsu Lubricants Philippines.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Idemitsu IFG and IFD series engine oils will be available in three categories:

Flagship Product (IFG7/IFD7 Series)

High Premium Product (IFG5 Series)

Premium Product (IFG3/IFD3 Series)

Idemitsu IRG series engine oil will also be available in three categories:

Flagship Product (IRG7 Series)

High Premium Product (IRG5 Series)

Premium Product (IRG3 Series)

The new Idemitsu IFG, IFD, and IRG series of engine oils are now available in all Unioil Stations nationwide.

