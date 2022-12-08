Big-time sponsorships aren’t only reserved for professional teams these days. With the way collegiate sports has grown in the Philippines, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that brands are eager to get their name attached to the country’s top colleges as well.

MG Philippines and the Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) have just announced a brand partnership to support the latter’s Blue Eagles men’s and women’s collegiate volleyball teams. This is a big move by the sports program, as it is the first time that an automotive brand has collaborated with it.

The car brand is no stranger to the country’s sports scene, though. MG has already been a presence in everything from mixed martial arts to collegiate basketball exhibitions and was even responsible for ferrying athletes during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

PHOTO BY MG Philippines

”?"MG has participated in many sporting events and has been part of various sports communities in the past four years. We will continue to support the Filipino athlete as they embody discipline, perseverance, and excellence”"the same virtues that MG Philippines as a brand upholds and offers as well to our patrons,” MG Philippines CEO Attorney Alberto Arcilla said in a statement.

”?"It is our honor to support the Ateneo de Manila University Volleyball team in its efforts to nurture our young college athletes, to excel with integrity, and to reach their goals with determination.”

It’s nice to see international car brands leaving their mark on the local sports scene. What other organizations would you like to see collaborate with the automotive industry?