The Cebu City Council urges DOTr to consider integrating trams in BRT system

Back in February 27, 2023, the Department of Transport (DOTr) held the groundbreaking ceremony of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (Cebu BRT) system. It was initially planned to be operational in 2021, but the world had other plans.

The Cebu BRT is slated to begin partial operations by 2024 and will be a 13.18 kilometer network consisting of 17 stations, one depot, and one trunk terminal once completed. For now, the first phase will include 2.38km of segregated bus lanes with four stations, namely: Cebu South Bus Terminal, Cebu Normal University, and around Fuente Osmeña Circle and Cebu Provincial Capitol.

PHOTO BY RTVM via DOTr on Facebook

But aside from the BRT, the Cebu City Council would also like to integrate trams along the same bus route. With that, the Council is requesting the DOTr to conduct a feasibility study for tram and bus line integration. Should that work out, it could ease commuter congestion around the province’s metropolitan area.

Per the resolution, "In order to maximize the utilization of the dedicated stops constructed by the DOTr, it is imperative that the DOTr must study the possibility of including the trams as mode of transportation in the City of Cebu". The said resolution was penned by city councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, and was approved by the Cebu City Council.

PHOTO BY CEBRT

Aside from the trams, another Cebu councilor has another suggestion for the BRT. Councilor Joel Garganera proposes that the system include the operation of electric vehicles. The councilor added that the addition of green vehicles (such as electric buses) is vital “to attain a sustainable and livable” city.

The DOTr says the Cebu BRT network will be able to cater to 60,000 passengers daily during its first year. Come 2025, its first full year of operation, the Cebu BRT will be able to ferry around 160,000 passengers daily.