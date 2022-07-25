DPWH: CLLEX completion rate at 96% as of July 2022

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) appears to have made significant progress with the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) project. The agency has shared that about a year after partially opening the new freeway to the public, the ongoing construction is now at 96% completion.

This 30km expressway will connect the existing Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) all the way to Cabanatuan City. The DPWH is expecting to finish an additional 7km segment leading up to San Juan and a 4km segment extending towards the Umangan-Julo Road at the Aliaga-Cabanatuan City boundary by March 2023.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This is what construction of the SLEX-TR4 segment currently looks like

The new Honda Click 160 has arrived in PH priced at P116,900

“Using this toll-free high standard highway, palay crops and other products from Nueva Ecija—the Philippines’ rice granary—including those coming from Region 2 can reach the market centers in Metro Manila much faster and cheaper,” said DPWH undersecretary Emil Sadain.

Continue reading below ↓

Once operational, this four-lane expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Tarlac City and Cabanatuan City to 20 minutes from the usual 70 minutes. You can check out more progress photos of this P11.811 billion expressway below.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

More CLLEX progress photos:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.