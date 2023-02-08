Report: The traditional jeepney will hang around a little longer

It’s been years since the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP) kicked off. The goal was to phase out traditional jeepneys (and other public utility vehicles) that are at least 15 years old and transition to more modern and more eco-friendly units. However, COVID-19 threw a curveball at all those plans and forced the government to adjust the transition period.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: Every violation and fine under the upcoming single ticketing system so far

100,000 new TNVS franchise applications under Grab get LTFRB go-signal





PHOTO BY Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Initially, the target was a total phase out of older, traditional jeepneys by 2020. However, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) constantly extended the final date that these PUVs can operate due to the pandemic. The most recent extension was set to lapse by March 2023 for PUVs outside NCR, and April 2023 for those within the Metro. Now, the LTFRB has extended the deadline with a new date to be announced.



A report from the Philippine Star said that only 60% have complied with the PUVMP guidelines, meaning 40% have yet to follow. Those figures came from Teofilo Guadiz III, board chairman of the LTFRB Central Office. Guadiz added that they have made three extensions already, and that they are currently drafting the fourth one as of this writing.

PHOTO BY Isuzu PH

Per the LTFRB’s figures, there are still about 25,000 PUVs that have yet to comply with the PUVMP omnibus. The program also requires local government inits to come up with route plans, and operators are required to join a co-op as single-unit operators will no longer be granted franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

As for the PUVs, these are required to have Euro 4 engines, CCTV Cameras, GPS, an automated fare collection system, and exits on the right-hand side of the vehicle. Several manufacturers such as Isuzu, Fuso, and Hyundai have made models that suit the government's requirements.