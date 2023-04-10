Report: 10,300 TNVS slots in and around Metro Manila to open this month, says LTFRB

For those struggling to book a ride, there might be some relief in the coming months. That’s because the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will open up to 10,300 Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) slots. That is according to LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer said the 10,300 slots will be open for Metro Manila, as well as its surrounding areas. The LTFRB adds that these openings will include those in the MUCEP areas, namely the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal. These slots will be open by April 17, 2023.

Guadiz expressed the need for more TNVS operators as the country has mostly loosened up its travel restrictions. The LTFRB also noted the low number of TNVS units in the Metro and MUCEP areas. According to the agency’s data, there are only 8,396 TNVS units operating in the aforementioned areas, far below its ceiling of 65,000 units.

“We deemed it vital to add TNVS slots at this time as more people go out for work or for leisure. The Board expects demand for transportation services to grow even further, especially at the onset of the dry/warm season where more people will travel,” said Guadiz.

But aside from TNVS operations in the Metro and surrounding areas, there are also efforts in boosting units nationwide. More recently, Grab Philippines was seeking an additional 20,000 slots for these services. One of the country’s largest ride-hailing companies is looking to expand its reach in the provinces, along with major Visayas and Mindanao cities.

