LTO reminds motorcycle taxis: Stop overcharging passengers

Any motorcycle-taxi regulars here? Have you experienced getting overcharged by your rider recently? If so, it seems you’re not alone. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has reportedly received complaints from commuters about this.

The agency supposedly received complaints about“motorcycle riders who offer public transport services and then charge excessive rates even for short distances.” For its part, the LTO is reminding the key participants of the Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Study Program—Angkas, JoyRide, and MoveIt—to assure that their riders refrain from doing this. The MC taxi service providers likewise agreed.

For the nth time, the LTO is also warning the public about patronizing habal-habal riders, emphasizing that these riders are unregulated and are therefore illegal. The agency is also urging the public to report these habal-habal riders.

We know these times are hard, as inflation and rising fuel prices are making it difficult for some people to make ends meet. But let’s not resort to taking advantage of each other, shall we?

LTO warning to motorcycle taxis about overcharging:

