Metro Manila to implement single ticketing system by May 2

Back in February 1, 2023, the Metro Manila Council approved a new system unifying traffic violations and penalties in NCR. Initially proposed by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO), it will be added to the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023.

In a recent update, the three agencies involved have agreed on an implementation date, May 2, 2023. With that, there will now be interconnectivity among government agencies involved in transport and traffic management through harmonized fines and penalties. The first seven cities that will run this program are San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila and Caloocan.

"The pilot testing will be done so the next LGUs that will be onboard will roll out their respective systems seamlessly,” said Don Artes, acting chairman of the MMDA. The acting chairman added that this system will ‘help minimize corruption and eradicate forms of negotiations between the motorist and the officer’.

The single ticketing system traffic violations are comprised of the most common infractions committed in Metro Manila. Some of these include illegal parking, violating the number coding scheme, and obstruction, to name a few.

The single ticketing system will also allow motorists who have been cited for traffic violations to settle their penalties anywhere, regardless of where they were apprehended. The MMDA will provide POS systems to its constables that allow cashless payment options to violators.

