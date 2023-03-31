MMDA: Provincial buses may pass through EDSA this Holy Week

It’s a given that there will be a lot of those heading to provinces during Holy Week. Whether it’s by private or public transport, it’s expected to have a huge influx of travelers, especially now that travel restrictions are practically eased now.

In anticipation of this, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is allowing provincial buses to pass through EDSA this Holy Week. They will be allowed to do so starting Monday, April 3, 2023. Per the MMDA, provincial buses will be allowed to plyn EDSA from 10 pm to 5 am From April 3 to 5. But from April 6 (Maundy Thursday) to April 10 (Araw ng Kagitingan/Day of Valor), these buses may pass through the major thoroughfare the whole day.

The MMDA adds that the terminals in Cubao will be the last stop for provincial buses coming from North Luzon. The provincial buses coming from South Luzon will have their last stop at the bus terminals in Pasay City.

The MMDA will also be deploying over 2,000 personnel this Holy Week to aid traffic and monitor terminals.

