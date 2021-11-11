The new footbridge along EDSA-Buendia southbound is now open

Earlier today, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officially inaugurated the new footbridge along EDSA-Buendia southbound. The new structure was built to give commuters easier access to the nearby bus carousel loading area.

“Buendia is one of the busiest intersections in terms of pedestrian traffic and having this overpass for them to use will make their trips easy, secured, and safe” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.

The new bridge is connected to the existing MRT pedestrian overpass which crosses EDSA southbound. It will serve commuters coming from Bonifacio Global City and going to and from the Makati Central Business District. Access is available from Makati Avenue and the southbound exit of the MRT Buendia Station.

“The Buendia footbridge would give comfort and safety to the EDSA Bus Carousel passengers,” added assistant secretary and officer-in-charge general manager of MRT-3 Eymard Eje.

