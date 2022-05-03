MMDA says twice-a-week modified coding scheme is still being studied

These days the most common question people ask us is if the modified number coding scheme will push through. This was the proposal that will add one more day to the existing ban on cars with specific plate-number endings. So instead of suffering for one evening because you can’t drive home yet, you will suffer for two days. Or take the 10th circle of Hell called Metro Manila public transport.

Yesterday, May 1, 2022, the MMDA clarified that the move is still being studied. This was in response to a circulating infographic that said the controversial new rule will take effect on May 1. According to the agency, “Wala pang pinal sa mga panukalang modification sa number coding scheme. Patuloy ang pag-aaral ng ahensya ukol dito. Kung sakaling may pagbabago sa polisiya, dapat ay aprubado ito ng Metro Manila Council.” (There is nothing final in the proposed modification of the number coding scheme. The agency is continuously studying this. If there is any change in the policy, it has to be approved by the Metro Manila Council.)

The agency also reminded people not to believe everything they read on social media, and to verify facts and sources constantly. We wholeheartedly agree with the MMDA on this one. Our country would be a better place without lies and fake information.

So watch this space for legitimate updates on what brilliant solution will be presented next. And keep battling disinformation and fake news.

