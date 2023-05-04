MMDA says no digital fine payment during single ticketing system pilot run

As you know by now, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has rolled out the single ticketing system. It’s a dry run for now, and it’s currently active in San Juan, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Valenzuela, Parañaque, Manila and Caloocan. The purpose of the dry run is to iron out any kinks in the system, and not all functions are available at the moment.

One of these is the digital payment of fines. According to the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023, digital payment through e-wallets and banking applications is allowed. There is even a special device that serves as a Point of Sale (POS) system to make it possible. So, why isn’t it available during the pilot phase?

In a report by UNTV News, the MMDA said that it will be available by the third week of May. By then, the special handheld devices will be assigned to the agency’s traffic constables. For now, fines can be settled through the Local Government Unit’s City Hall (LGU city hall) or through websites that the LGUs will put up soon. The Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023 also stated that fines can be settle through Bayad Center branches nationwide.

The demerit points system is also on hold during the trial phase. That’s because the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is still awaiting approval from the Department of Transport (DOTr) to put it into action. The MMDA also said the contesting period for fines and violations will be extended from seven days to ten days.

If you need a recap of the violations covered by the single ticketing system, here is the full list (with fines) below:

Disregarding traffic signs – P1,000

Illegal parking (attended) – P1,000

Illegal parking (unattended) – P2,000

Number coding scheme violation – P500

Truck ban – P3,000

Light truck ban – P2,000

Reckless driving – P1,000 (first offense), P2,000 (second offense), P2,000 with seminar (third and subsequent offenses)

Tricycle ban – P500

Obstruction – P1,000

Dress code for motorcycles – P500 (first offense), P750 (second offense), P1,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

Overloading – P1,000

Defective motor vehicle accessories – P1,000

Unauthorized modifications – P2,000

Arrogance/discourteous conduct – P500

Loading and unloading in prohibited zones – P1,000

Illegal counterflow – P2,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second and subsequent offenses)

Overspeeding – P1,000

Failure to use seatbelt – P1,000

Failure to use child restraint system (CRS) – P1,000 (first offense), P2,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

Use of substandard CRS – P1,000 (first offense), P3,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

No motorcycle helmet – P1,500 (first offense), P3,000 (second offense), P5,000 (third offense), P10,000 (fourth and subsequent offenses)

Use of helmet with no ICC markings – P3,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second and subsequent offenses)

Violation of Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Act – P3,000 (first offense), P5,000 (second offense), P10,000 (third and subsequent offenses)

