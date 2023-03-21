Report: This commuter’s laptop was damaged while undergoing inspection at an MRT-3 station

Talk about a bad day. Commuter Allana Columbres has gone viral due to her recent experience at an MRT-3 station.

According to an interview with ABS-CBN’s Jacque Manabat, Columbres’ laptop was damaged while going through the x-ray machine at the Taft Avenue station. Columbres, a student who uses her laptop for study and extra-curricular activities, says the guards simply looked at her and warned other passengers via megaphone to watch their belongings.

Columbres says she sent a letter of complaint to MRT-3 but received an automated reply. However, as of this writing, the organization has issued a statement on the matter.

DOTr statement on MRT-3 laptop incident:

“Upon MRT-3’s investigation, Ms. Columbres and a companion were found to have entered MRT-3 Taft premises on March 15, 2023 at around 8:05pm. The CCTV positioned at the x-ray scanner counter captured Ms. Columbres proceeding to place her backpack on the conveyor belt of the x-ray scanner. The security guards on duty, however, were not informed that the backpack contained a laptop. Hence, the electronic gadget was not put on a separate tray, a pile of which is found beside the x-ray scanner, before it was placed on the conveyor belt,” the statement reads.

“It is also worth noting that a tarpaulin signage bearing MRT-3’s policy on electronic gadgets is positioned beside the x-ray scanner on both the northbound and southbound entries of MRT-3 stations. The signage also reminds passengers that MRT-3 will not be liable for any baggage losses or damages incurred while the x-ray scanner is in operation and also while the passenger is inside MRT-3 premises.”

MRT-3 says it has already reached out to Columbres to apologize for the incident and for its personnel’s behavior. Who do you think should be held responsible for what happened?

