Reminder: Rail services to be suspended during Holy Week

The Holy Week is still relatively far away, but two of the Metro’s railway services are posting advisories as early as now. The MRT-3 (Metro Rail Transit - Line 3), LRT-1 (Light Rail Transit - Line 1), and LRT-2 (Light Rail Transit - Line 2) have announced that operations will be suspended during the most of Holy Week.

The railway service providers made the announcement via their respective social media accounts and websites. Operations will be paused from April 6, Maundy Thursday, to April 9, Easter Sunday. For those four days, preventive maintenance services and repairs will be made to the trains and rails to ensure reliable operation for the rest of the year.

LRT-1 and LRT-2 will have normal operations prior to that (April 3 to 5). LRT-1 will have its first trips at 4:30 a.m. and the last trips at 10 PM from the Baclaran station and 10:15 OM from Roosevelt. LRT-2 will also follow the first trip schedule of LRT-1, but its last trip will be at 7 PM from both Antipolo and Recto stations.

As for the MRT-3, it’s business as usual from April 3 to April 5. Both the MRT and LRT will resume normal operations by Monday, April 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the Philippine National Railways have yet to announce its Holy Week schedule at the time of writing.

