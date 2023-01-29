Racing News

Missing Formula 1? Here are the car launch dates for 2023

by Joe Holding | 5 hours ago
Formula 1
Haas has become the tenth and final team to announce when it’ll be revealing its 2023 F1 car, with the US team kicking-off launch season next week on 31 January.

We say ‘launch season’, but by now you’ll know how this goes: teams usually unveil the liveries they’ll be using for the coming season, but wrapped on a dummy car that has little bearing to the machine that’ll line up for the first race.

Can’t have your rivals pinching all your good ideas now, can you?

Formula 1 cars racing to the first corner at the 2022 British Grand Prix

Red Bull will be next up with a launch event in New York on 3 February, while Ferrari and Mercedes will be revealing their colours (who are we kidding, it’ll be red and silver) on February 14 and 15, respectively.

The full launch schedule is as follows:

Haas - January 31
Red Bull - February 3
Williams - February 6
Alfa Romeo - February 7
AlphaTauri - February 11
Aston Martin - February 13
McLaren - February 13
Ferrari - February 14
Mercedes - February 15
Alpine - February 16

Pre-season testing gets underway on February 22, while the curtain-raising Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on March 5. Excited yet?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

