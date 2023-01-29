Missing Formula 1? Here are the car launch dates for 2023

Haas has become the tenth and final team to announce when it’ll be revealing its 2023 F1 car, with the US team kicking-off launch season next week on 31 January.
We say ‘launch season’, but by now you’ll know how this goes: teams usually unveil the liveries they’ll be using for the coming season, but wrapped on a dummy car that has little bearing to the machine that’ll line up for the first race.
Can’t have your rivals pinching all your good ideas now, can you?
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross
The 2023 Isuzu MU-X Phantom Collection swaps chrome for gloss black
Red Bull will be next up with a launch event in New York on 3 February, while Ferrari and Mercedes will be revealing their colours (who are we kidding, it’ll be red and silver) on February 14 and 15, respectively.
The full launch schedule is as follows:
Haas - January 31
Red Bull - February 3
Williams - February 6
Alfa Romeo - February 7
AlphaTauri - February 11
Aston Martin - February 13
McLaren - February 13
Ferrari - February 14
Mercedes - February 15
Alpine - February 16
Pre-season testing gets underway on February 22, while the curtain-raising Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on March 5. Excited yet?
This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.