Ramon Ang will build a race track and drag strip in Bulacan

At an intimate luncheon today, Ramon Ang, president and CEO of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and certified car guy, announced that he will build a race track in Bulacan, where SMC is also building a new airport. A drag strip will also be built on the premises, to satisfy every kind of speed fix. The project is slated to be completed by 2026.

A true gearhead, the SMC head is known for his love of sports cars and driving. Ask him a car question and prepare to be flabbergasted at the automobiles he has acquired over the years.

Ang also mentioned other projects to complement the future race track. One was a theme park, so that the whole family can have fun while dad (or mom) has quality track time. A museum is also being planned, maybe to house some of Ang’s rare sports cars? Ang is known to have one of the best car collections—vintage and sports cars—in the country. It is our fervent dream to one day take a peek at his mythical garage.

As proof of SMC’s forward thinking, a residential subdivision will also rise beside the future track. It’s an option for those who will frequent the track and maybe store their sports cars in one place.

Ang clarified that the proposed track is not F1-caliber. But he did say that retired F1 driver Felipe Massa will help with the design.

The future SMC race track will be a welcome addition to the growing Philippine motorsports scene. For the longest time there have been only two major tracks in the country: Clark International Speedway and Batangas Racing Circuit. The former is a favorite for track days and events because of its proximity to Metro Manila and the many first-class hotel accommodations in Clark.

More racing venues also means there are more options for safe racing, and less need for drivers (and riders) to get their adrenaline fix on the open streets. And a new race track built by a true car enthusiast is certainly something to look forward to.

