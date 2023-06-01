Over 8,000 trees are being cut down in bid to expand SLEX

If you’ve always enjoyed a relaxing drive along the tree-lined South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), expect your experience to change soon.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and San Miguel Corporation (SMC), with permission from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, are cutting down a whopping 8,766 trees to make way for the SLEX road widening. Look:

SLEX southbound before San Pedro exit:

There will be no mercy for these lush trees—7,237 planted and 1,529 naturally grown to be exact–and the operations began earlier this year. The government agencies appear to be ready for questions, as it put up a huge announcement in SLEX about the tree-cutting efforts.

The permit claims the tree-cutting action was “requested by the DOTr, TRB-SMC SLEX CORP., covering the Road Right of Way of South Luzon Expressway located along the Expressway within the area of jurisdiction of the municipalities of San Pedro, Biñan, and Sta. Rosa, Laguna.”

DENR advisory on SLEX road widening:

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

The permit, issued February 10, 2023, is “subject to pertinent forestry laws, rules, and regulations including the terms and conditions embodied in Annex A which also forms part of this permit.”

Over 10 years ago, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources took pride in its tree-planting operations in the area, as part of the agency’s efforts to meet its target to reforest 1.5 million hectares between 2011 and 2016.

According to the DENR statement in October 2012, some 1,370 Philippine native tree seedlings of Palawan cherry, balitbitan and caballero were planted at the 26th and 27th kilometer (southbound) of SLEX. At least 7,400 tree seedlings, mostly narra seedlings, were also planted in October 2010 along SLEX’s 57th kilometer stretch going to the Calamba exit.

Most of that will be gone soon.

Obviously, the tree-cutting move contradicts foresters’ efforts a decade ago to improve the expressway’s micro-climate. Trees play a crucial role in maintaining air quality, regulating temperature, and supporting biodiversity. The tree removal disrupts the habitat of various flora and fauna, potentially affecting the balance of the ecosystem.

In 2006, the government awarded SMC SLEX Inc. a 30-year concession to finance, design and construct the toll road.