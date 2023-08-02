Review: 2023 GAC Emkoo GE

Like it or not, Chinese automakers have been making a big splash in the Philippines for the past couple of years. If there are any doubts about that, just take a look at our roads today. There are far more of these than, say, five years ago. Heck, these Chinese brands made the most noise at this year’s Manila International Auto Show.

One of the cars that caught our attention during the show was the GAC Emkoo. It was the size of a compact crossover, but priced like a subcompact model. The Emkoo’s design also promised a car that had both style and substance. Fast forward a few months after the launch, and we finally have the keys and the chance to take it out for a spin.

So, does the Emkoo perform as well as it looks? Read on.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The upcoming Geely GX3 Pro will carry a base price of P778,000

Advisory: EDSA emergency roadwork to be conducted from August 4 to 9

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Styling

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Okay, looks are subjective but we rather like the design of this compact crossover. It’s bold, daring, and guaranteed to split opinions. But that also means it’s a car you won’t lose in a carpark, either. The T-shaped headlights are sure to attract attention, as well as its flush grille that blends into the bumper.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

The madness continues on to its side with exaggerated lines and angles strewn all over the place. Also, its rakish rear windshield gives the impression of it being a coupe-crossover. Over at the back, those slim vertical taillights give off Volvo and Honda CR-V vibes, but it’s done in a way that still makes it stand out. Meanwhile, the tailgate spoiler is straight up boy racer.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

All in all, the design is both aggressive and quirky, although the pop-out door handles drew mixed reactions. While it makes the car look sleeker, the handles stick out when unlocked. Thankfully, electronic pop out can be disabled to give it a flushed look even when unlocked. It’s worth pointing out that this is the base GE variant, so it rides on smaller 18-inch, flat faced alloys.

Interior

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a word, it feels premium. If you let your fingertips explore the interior panels, you’ll be surprised to feel the soft-touch panels just about everywhere. It certainly feels more than its suggested retail price (we’ll get to that later), giving you the impression that you’re getting more for what you paid for.

The dash itself is an exercise in minimalism. There’s not much in the way of buttons, and it’s either a good thing or a bad thing. We’d like more physical buttons if you ask us since most functions are dealt with in the infotainment screen. Thankfully, the air conditioning controls can be adjusted without ever diving into submenus. If you need to look for it, it’s a toggle by the passenger side, of all places. It’s not the most intuitive, but it’s quirky, nonetheless. That said, you might need a few hours with the owner's manual to figure out a few things.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

While we’re on the subject of quirks, you’ll either love or loathe the high windowsills. While some like the impression of sitting low and cocooned in the driver’s seat, shorter drivers and passengers might feel claustrophobic. Not a lot of light goes into the cabin, making the interior feel smaller than it really is. That’s not to say that it’s tight inside. Another downside of the small windows is the blind spots at the back. At least there’s a reverse camera as a workaround that issue.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Space is of upmost importance in a crossover. After all, people buy these things with the idea of extra space inside. We’d rate the Emkoo fair in that aspect, with legroom adequate for most heights. However, that sloping roof line means anyone over six feet might find their hair brushing against the ceiling. That said, cargo space is impressive for something that looks this sleek with its wide, square-like floor. Loading tall items might be a challenge, though, as the rakish rear windshield limits upward space.

Engine Performance

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Powering the Emkoo GE is a 1.5-liter turbo engine, just like a lot of Chinese crossovers these days. It’s good for 177hp and 270 Nm of torque. Shifting is courtesy of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Power delivery is smooth and it’s more of a surge than one big wallop. However, we did note that the throttle response is a touch on the sharp side, with small inputs translating into big lunges if you’re not careful. Our advice? Take the car out of adaptive mode and set it to comfort or economy. It also makes the transmission less aggressive and shift smoother, too.

Fuel efficiency isn’t half bad, but one wouldn’t call it exceptional. On the highway, our best figure was 14.4 kilometers per liter on the highway, dropping to 8.1 in the city. It’s no gas guzzler, but we were hoping for higher numbers given its compact engine capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ride and handling

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

When it comes to handling, the Emkoo was a bit of a surprise. For what it is, it feels tight and sharp around the bends with not much of the way of roll. Confidence inspiring, for sure, and you don’t get the feeling that you’re driving a tall car. Body control is excellent with no extra movements when you’re on winding roads. The steering is good too for a crossover, providing enough feel and feedback through the steering wheel. It’s no Mazda, but it’s surprisingly engaging.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

However, the great driving dynamics does come at a cost: a firm ride. Okay, it’s not like a pickup with an empty bed, but you’ll feel minor road imperfections with the Emkoo. Before you ask, we did set it to the correct tire pressures, and that’s the kind of ride we got. At least the seats absorb some of the road impacts, but we recommend taking one out for a spin first to see if that level of stiffness is acceptable for you.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you’re a fan of screens and playing around with touchscreens, then the Emkoo will be an absolute joy. It has some of the most comprehensive systems in recent memory, and the degree of personalization is near the top of its class. You can change a wide variety of settings in the car, from the way the door hands pop out, to setting up drive modes to your preferred setting.

We’re glad to report that the Emkoo also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so there’s no need to fumble around setting up the Bluetooth system. Ironically, CarPlay and Android Auto are standard in this relatively affordable crossover, but it’s not available in the flagship GS8, at least for now.

But what impressed us is the inclusion of advanced driver assist systems, even in this base model. Yes, for P1,298,000, you get adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, just to name a few. It may be the most affordable Emkoo in the range, but it’s far from bare.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Verdict

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Country of origin aside, there might be a couple of things that will put you off buying the Emkoo. The powertrain needs more polish, the blind spots are huge, its ride is firm, and fuel efficiency could be better. However, it makes up for it with its engaging driving dynamics, strong performance, practicality, and most of all, value proposition. With the time we had it, we could best describe the Emkoo as a sporty hatchback disguised as a crossover.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It may not be perfect, but the Emkoo can be best described as endearing. And with a price tag below P1.3-million, we say it’s worth a visit to the showroom for a test drive.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

SPECS: 2023 GAC Emkoo GE

Price: P1,298,000

Engine: 1.5-liter turbopetrol

Power: 177hp

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Torque: 270Nm

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch

Layout: Front-wheel-drive

Seating: 5

Score: 17/20