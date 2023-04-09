Bugatti celebrates Easter in the fanciest, Buggatiest way possible

In the latest evidence that parents need to watch what they say to their children, French carmaker Bugatti and London jeweller Asprey have collaborated on a fancy egg, because Ettore Bugatti’s dad liked them.

The carbon fiber ‘objet egg’ will be a strictly limited edition trinket, with just 111 of them set to be made, costing from £16,000 to £40,000 (approx P1,082,911 to P2,707,278) each. The final 10, though, will come with extra bits glued on and cost from £160,000 (P10,829,115). But in a special two for one deal, you get to buy the egg and also receive a pretend one in NFT blockchain form. It’s being pitched as digital art, but think of it more as a fancy receipt.

PHOTO BY Bugatti

And why an egg? The 19th century furniture and jewellery designer, Carlo Bugatti, apparently once remarked that “the purest perfect shape of nature is the egg”, although most quotes leave out the following part, which was “Ettore, can you pass me the salt?” The distinctive rounded shape of the Bugatti grille is said to have been inspired by the family’s appreciation of the egg form.

PHOTO BY Bugatti

The Royale Edition egg produced by Asprey gets a shell made from carbon fibre, encased in a sterling silver lattice that’s studded with diamonds. The surface of the egg is then studded with tiny dancing elephants, inspired not by Disney film Fantasia but by the mascot of the luxurious Bugatti Type 41 Royale, which was itself based on a sculpture designed by Ettore’s brother Rembrandt (typical overachieving family).



The egg opens up in a needlessly complicated fashion involving diamonds to reveal a silver rendering of the Chateau Saint Jean, the grand house bought by Ettore Bugatti in the 1920s in Molsheim that now serves as Bugatti’s HQ. In front of the chateau is a little silver model of a Type 41 Royale, presumably for the kids to play with.

PHOTO BY Bugatti

Asprey, founded in 1781, is known for its handbags, but also sponsored the Ferrari F1 team from 1996 to 1999 and created the Heart of the Ocean necklace that Gloria Stuart chucks in the sea at the end of Titanic. Whereas Bugatti, in case you weren't aware, has been making fast cars since 1909. Perhaps it should stick to things with four wheels, ey?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.