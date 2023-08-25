A Daniel Ricciardo-themed romance novel (apparently) exists

Daniel Ricciardo is known for a lot of things. The Australian driver is best known for his eight grand prix victories in Formula 1, a formidable former teammate of Max Verstappen, and that feel-good win at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. Oh, and let’s not forget that the man is one of the chillest and possibly friendliest on the grid today and his ‘Honey Badger’ nickname.

Ricciardo has a successful career indeed, but the last one anyone would associate him with is a serialized romance novel, more specifically, an erotic romance novel series. Well, it’s happened now thanks to author Anita Driver. The novel’s title is, wait for it, Overtake My Heart: Thicc Ric Races For Love. We’re not making this stuff up, folks.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Toyota GR Corolla gets updates, but it's all under the skin

The BMW M340i is possibly the best luxury performance car in town

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

If you think we’re pulling your leg, it’s actually available in online stores. If you still don’t believe us, put the book’s title on Google and see the insanely jacked version of Ricciardo grace its cover. While you’re at it, here’s how the publisher describes the book:

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

“Rev up your engines for a sizzling, high-octane romance! 'Overtake My Heart' will take you on a heart-stopping ride filled with passion, speed, and heartbreak. Follow Emily, a smart and independent woman, as she navigates the thrilling and glamorous world of Formula 1 racing, and tangles with the irresistible, charming playboy, Daniel Ricciardo. Will Emily's love be enough to tame the notorious heartbreaker? Will Daniel risk his career and reputation for the woman who's captured his heart? Buckle up for a love story that's as unpredictable and exhilarating as the race itself. You'll be on the edge of your seat until the very last page!”

There’s are a couple more things that are of amusement with this erotic novel series. First, it says it would be ‘A great gift for mom’. It’s also the first of 69 books in the, um, Daniel Ricciardo erotic adventure series. Their words, not ours.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

You can think of this then as Drive to Survive with healthy doses of the 50 Shades series thrown in the mix. If you’re curious, the book is 50 pages long, so we reckon it’ll reach its climax pretty quickly.