This dashcam footage puts you front and center of a landslide

Time and again, we recommend putting a dashcam in your vehicle. Aside from being used as evidence in a sketchy traffic stop, dashcams can also capture amazing and dramatic moments. That was the case for Dante Salang of Misamis Oriental.

His dashcam footage starts off with a pretty serene drive up the twisties of Gingoog–Claveria–Villanueva Road. But what happens next is far from a regular occurrence.

We’re all aware of the ‘falling rocks’ sign we see along mountain passes. Most of the time, these are small pebbles or palm-sized rocks that shouldn’t be of much worry. But what Salang caught on video was a pretty big landslide. Thankfully, he was able to slam on the brakes just in time and throw his car in reverse. Had he arrived at that spot a few seconds earlier, the outcome would’ve been much worse. It’s also fortunate that the pedestrians seen in the clip came out of the shocking experience unscathed.

So, what have we learned here, folks? Well, we’ve been reminded that Mother Nature is unpredictable. Even without rain or natural disasters, landslides can still happen. There’s no way of predicting these, so the next time you drive through a mountain uneventfully, why not thank your lucky stars for the safe drive, yeah?

