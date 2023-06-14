The Forza Motorsport reboot trailer is out, and it looks solid

It’s been a while since we heard about Forza Motorsport. The XBox exclusive simcade is getting a bit of a reboot for its latest iteration, to a point that it won’t be called Forza Motorsport 8. Yup, we’re starting back to zero with this one.

Turn 10 Studios, the developer of the game, recently dropped a trailer with in-game footage, and we’re hoping that it’ll be as good as it looks.

As mentioned, the trailer features actual footage from the game, so we have a good idea of what it’ll look like once it’s out in October. First impressions? Well, we see a whole lot of race cars, ranging from endurance racing prototypes to GT racers. We see a glimpse of the Cadillac hypercar that recently finished the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as BMW M8 GT3 that was immortalized as a meme because of its, um, generous proportions.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This is LTO’s new rules for temporary and improvised plates in PH

The Toyota Corolla Altis gets a (very) minor facelift for 2024

Then, there’s the menu, and we have to say it looks simpler and cleaner than previous Forza Motorsport games. It looks like Forza is serious about the whole career mode thing, as we see a garage in the main menu with a couple of cars in the background. Oh, to have a garage and house like that in real life.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Anyway, the in-game footage flexes lighting, shadows, and in-car views. The detail looks sharp, as you’d expect from a game that features next-gen graphics. But we like that the interior views are interactive, if a little distracting if you’re hooked at looking around the car’s cabin. We’re glad that Forza Motorsport still has a wide array of customization options, so we’re hoping you can make your car look as purposeful, or ridiculous, as possible.

The game sounds good as well, and it’s something that Forza devs took pride in even from the start. No vacuum cleaner sounds here, just actual engine noise. We wish the cars won’t sound generic once you start tuning them.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Of course, what we’re looking forward to here is the car list. Turn 10 hasn’t released the full list just yet, but the company says there will be over 500 cars, and about 100 of them will be features in the series for the first time. But if you’re a fan of road going stuff, the next part might worry you. Most of the cars in the game will be race cars. Still, don’t hold out hope that something odd will appear there soon. After all, this is a game that throws in a few vans in the mix because, well, why not?

Other neat details? Turn 10 said the physics engine has been overhauled 48 times, so we’re expecting it to match Gran Turismo, at the very least. The devs also said that track temperatures will also play a factor in the race, so hotter weather will degrade the tires faster, and the track will be slicker when the temperature drops.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

That said, we’re not expecting it to be as immersive or realistic as, say, Assetto Corsa or rFactor 2. Those titles are more simulators than games. But if Turn 10 says it did a major overhaul for this Forza reboot, this might just be the simcade to beat.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓