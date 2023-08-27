You can get a Jeep Wrangler with a 'Jurassic Park graphics pack'

No doubt after careful consideration, Jeep has decided to once again endorse one of the most famous films of all time. It's available for the Jeep Wrangler, along with the Wrangler 4xe and Gladiator pickup. It's a set of graphics that pay homage to a stone-cold classic.

So, hold on to your butts and rejoice in the arrival of these special stickers that celebrate 30 years since the first (and best) Jurassic Park movie hit cinemas, complete with those famous Wrangler YJ Saharas.

It is literally just a set of stickers, but it’s a stronger statement than, say, buying a T-Rex t-shirt. For the sum of $650 (about P36,800), you get a number of graphics that cover things like the doors, the hood, the arches, the swing gate, and even the transfer case (there’s a cheaper $550 or P31,100 option that does without this latter graphic), just like the YJs in the original film.

“This exclusive Jurassic Park Package gives fans and Jeep brand enthusiasts alike the chance to make their Jeep 4x4 vehicle unique reflecting both their personality and pride of ownership,” said Jim Morrison (no, The Doors frontman wasn't resurrected), senior VP of Jeep brand North America.

Just 100 examples of each package will be available. You’ll have to buy your own hunting hat of course, but you can begin finessing your ‘staring into the middle distance’ look and muttering ‘clever girl’ right away…

Note: This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.