That's not a cooler. That's a Coleman-themed Mitsubishi Delica Mini

A lot of you guys seem to be amused by kei-cars, and who wouldn’t be? These tiny cars aren’t just adorable to look at, but they’re also incredibly flexible and practical. One of the kei-cars the audience seems to like is the Mitsubishi Delica Mini.

The Delica Mini was introduced in Japan way back in November 2022 and went on sale in April 2023. Prior to that, Mitsubishi showed a concept model in collaboration with Coleman to show that the tiny kei car can also go on mini adventures. As it turns out, the reception for that concept was strong, strong enough for the automaker to build the real thing.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

What you’re looking at then is the Coleman edition of the Mitsubishi Delica Mini. It comes with a massive Coleman logo on the doors, and the Coleman text right by the quarter panels. It even has stripes on the side to further emphasize the brand collaboration. The overall effect? It’s a bit like a big cooler, not that we’re complaining. That’s the fun part of having a kei-car: You can play around with it.

You might think that it’s a paint job or a bunch of decals, but it’s actually a full body wrap. Mitsubishi recommends paring the wrap with the black roof version of the Delica Mini to match the look of the concept car. The company also suggests getting gloss black trims to complete the look. Sadly, the chunky tires, roof basket, and other accessories attached to the concept car are not standard on the production model. At least there’s the aftermarket folks to take care of that.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

If you happen to live in Japan and want one of these, the Mitsubishi Delica Mini Coleman pack is an extra ¥761,200 (approx. P294,000) on top of the car’s retail price. It can be fitted to any variant of the Delica Mini, starting from the G at ¥1,804,000 (P697,000) to the T-Premium at ¥2,074,600 (P801,800). Existing Delica Mini owners can also have it done to their cars for ¥870,540 (P336,500).

It’s not cheap, for sure, but we say it’s a heck of a conversation piece.