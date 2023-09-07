Ever wondered how a Suzuki Jimny handles emergency maneuvers?

SUVs have come a long way in terms of handling. Sure, not all of them are car-like, but if you compare it to the ones that came out in the ‘90s and ‘00s, they’re less prone to rolling over today. Thanks to advances in suspension and safety technologies, taking corners in these high-riders aren’t as scary anymore.

That brings us neatly to the Suzuki Jimny.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The Jimny’s rugged underpinnings are a throwback to what SUVs were really like back in the day. It’s got a full frame chassis, live axles at the front and rear, and chunky tires. But what helps make it a capable off-roader is its diminutive size. It’s high off the ground so it doesn’t scrape on bad terrain, and the small bumpers mean it won’t snag on rocks when it’s on trails. However, the things that make it great off-road are also the things that make it vulnerable to rollovers...or does it?

YouTube channel km77.com put the Suzuki Jimny through its paces in the moose test to see if the little SUV can handle an emergency maneuver. The moose test determines how well a car performs and behaves in terms of accident avoidance.

PHOTO BY km77

So, how does the small and top-heavy Jimny fare? At an entry speed of 76kph, the Jimny knocked down a few cones, but it didn’t look too bothered while performing the emergency maneuver. Km77 says its off-road oriented tires didn’t provide much grip on pavement, while the slow steering rack didn’t help matters.

The testers kept lowering the speeds until the Jimny could weave through the moose test course without hitting any cones. Its best attempt was 68kph, a low figure but not bad for a tall SUV with a short wheelbase and skinny tires. It lifted a wheel every time it had to swerve through the cones, and it looked like a wild ride from the outside. Nonetheless, the channel said there was no feeling of instability despite that.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The reason why the Jimny didn’t end up on its roof is because of the stability control. The system cuts engine power and can apply the brakes to an individual wheel to help the SUV regain its composure. If it didn’t have it, the Suzuki would have flipped even before it reached the second set of cones. Stability control is a life-saving feature, and we’re glad it’s becoming standard on more cars.

Want to see how it moves through the cones? Watch the video below.