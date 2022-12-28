Lifestyle

Prepping for your next car camping trip? You should check out Merrell’s new shoes

The MQM 3 Gore-Tex and MTL Long Sky 2
by TopGear.com.ph | 5 hours ago
Merrell MQM 3 Gore-Tex and the Merrell MTL Long Sky 2
PHOTO: Merrell

Car camping immensely grew in popularity over the pandemic. In fact, we’ve seen a growing interest among our readers, so much so that we’ve started making shopping guides for you guys.

There’s a particular item missing in our previous guide, though: shoes. Well, Merrell now has something new that’ll fill that gap—the MQM 3 Gore-Tex. These kicks are waterproof, breathable, and incredibly light at just 640g. The MQM 3 Gore-Tex also features Merrell Air Cushion at the heel for improved shock absorption and stability, as well as a rock plate for added protection. Perfect for your camping (or even hiking) trips.

Merrell MQM 3 Gore-Tex

The MQM 3 Gore-Tex comes in two versions: Black/Exuberance and Boulder. Both versions feature grippy Vibram soles and are built with 100% recycled laces and webbing. Both are priced at P6,995 per pair.

Now, that isn’t the only new product in Merrell’s local lineup. Along with those camping-ready shoes, it has also launched the new MTL Long Sky 2, a “ready-for-anything elite trail runner.” If you’re into more advanced off-road action on foot, this is something worth checking out.

Merrell MTL Long Sky 2

The MTL Long Sky 2 also has 100% recycled laces and webbing and a breathable mesh lining. The shoes are fitted with Vibram MegaGrip outsoles for excellent grip on both dry and wet terrain and are also equipped with FloatPro Foam lightweight midsoles. This one is priced at P6,125.

Car campers, which of these trail-ready shoes would you get for your next outing?

Merrell MTL Long Sky 2

Merrell MQM 3 Gore-Tex

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

