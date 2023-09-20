Bilmola’s ‘Initial D’ helmets will land in PH soon

Time and again, Bilmola has rolled out helmets with exciting anime-themed designs. The collections include Gundam, One Piece, and Dragon Ball Z, among many others. Now, the brand has dropped its newest design, and we reckon it’s something many of you—even car guys—will like.

Say hello to Bilmola’s new Initial D collection. “Why Initial D? That’s an anime about cars, not motorcycles.” Well, not a single one among Gundam, One Piece, and Dragon Ball Z were about two-wheelers, were they? But it didn’t matter. And besides, these lids look damn cool.

There will be three designs available: brothers Keisuke and Ryosuke Takahashi’s Mazda RX-7s and, of course, Takumi Fujiwara’s iconic Toyota AE86 Trueno. It wouldn’t be a real Initial D collection without that one.

Bilmola already sold these designs out in Thailand in just two days from the launch. It confirmed that it will only produce around 3,000 to 4,000 pieces of these in other markets, and 1,000 of which will be allocated to the Philippines. No prices are available yet as of this writing, though.

Stoked? These new helmets will be available in the Philippines soon, Bilmola says. We’ll keep you guys posted once we have the official prices.

