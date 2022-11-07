These custom BMW R18s have us drooling

1) BMW R18 Black Jack

PHOTO BY BMW

Truly, what it says on the tin. From head to toe, this R18’s channeled stealth mode with lots of black lacquer and black chrome, plus a suite of darkened features including the headlight ring, air filter cover, fuel filler cap, matt black side pipe-style exhaust, rearview mirrors, handlebar clamps and much more. The 16-inch wheels may be on the smaller side but partnered with its large tires it gives the bike proper menace.

2) BMW R18 Isle of Man

PHOTO BY BMW

Named after the famous Isle of Man TT (of course), this bike references Georg Meier’s Senior TT win back in 1939 riding the BMW RS255 Kompressor. The large red ‘49’ was Meiers’ racing number with the rest of the bike finished in ‘Isle of Man green metallic.’ Familiar color? You may have seen it on the BMW M4.

3) BMW R18 Liberty

PHOTO BY BMW

This custom R18 liberty includes handmade body components made from scratch by Pawe? Stachura. Includes such hits as the round instrument integrated into the fuel tank center tunnel, exclusive leather handmade seat upholstery and side pocket, and rear mudguards.

4) BMW R18 Roadster

PHOTO BY BMW

Apparently inspired by automotive engineering from the Twenties and Thirties, this R18 roadster presents a clean look “with a dash of art deco0”. With a new seat bench and additional fuel tank this gives it a sportier appearance mixed with the rarer, less-seen *smaller* BMW kidney grille.

5) BMW R18 Roar

PHOTO BY BMW

Not a lion, but the fruit of a 2019 concept study that focuses on a lighter rear section using details like a rear short mudguard and the swinging saddle with two coil springs. The short exhaust is sans-silencer, mind, so it’ll... yeah, that.

6) BMW R18 Speedy Gonzales

PHOTO BY BMW

Named after the fastest mouse in Mexico, BMW designed this R18 with comfortable seating for riding along Mexican roads. Finished in blue-black airbrushing and filigree lines, this bike is definitely one that will stand out.

7) BMW R18 The Great Wave

PHOTO BY BMW

Taking inspiration from Japanese-style bomber motorbikes, this R18 pays particular attention to its paintwork using special techniques to make it appear as if it has been around for decades.

