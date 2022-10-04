Ducati marks new milestone with 100,000 Scrambler units sold

Ducati’s lineup is filled with high-revving two-wheelers and go-anywhere bikes. On one end of the spectrum, you have the likes of the Monster, Panigale, and Diavel, while on the other you have the Multistrada and the new DesertX.

Somewhere in the middle of that, you’ll find the Scrambler. While it also boasts the performance of Ducati’s patented desmodromic valves, it’s not exactly something you’d position alongside adventure bikes or high-powered naked or sport bikes. This makes the ever-popular Scrambler somewhat of an anomaly.

But despite it looking a bit out of place in the Ducati stable, the Scrambler has grown to be one of the brand’s most popular offerings. In fact, the Bolognese motorcycle manufacturer has just reached a new milestone with this model, having sold the 100,000th unit on the nameplate’s 60th year.

PHOTO BY Ducati

The first Scrambler unit rolled out of Ducati’s factory in 1962. Amid its success, however, production ended in 1975. Decades later, Ducati revived the project in 2015, and the Scrambler has continued to thrive since.

To mark the Scrambler’s 60th anniversary, Ducati has partnered with Carrera Eyewear to create limited-edition sunglasses. These feature Scrambler Ducati badging and a ‘62Yellow’ finish. Only 60 of these sunglasses will be built.

PHOTO BY Ducati

If you want to see more of this iconic bike, you can take a trip down memory lane and check out the short clip below.

The Ducati Scrambler marks its 60th year:

