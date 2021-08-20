PH Paralympic bet Ernie Gawilan is an avid rider

Asian Para Games gold medalist Ernie Gawilan is currently busy with his preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which will run from August 24 to September 5. Despite his packed schedule, however, the swimmer recently had a chat with Top Bikes Philippines to talk about his love of riding motorcycles.

“Mahilig po talaga ako sa motor,” shared the 30-year-old Davao City native. “Medyo matagal na rin po akong nagmo-motor. Kaso yung dina-drive ko po ay may sidecar.”

PHOTO BY Ernie Gawilan

Currently, he uses two Honda CRF150L motorcycles to get around. You might notice from the images here that his bikes have high seat heights, but he is still able to ride them safely and comfortably.

“Marami pong para athletes ang nagmo-motor,” he told us. “Yung iba po yan ang pinaka-service nila pag nag-eensayo.”

PHOTO BY Ernie Gawilan

Gawilan is also experienced in off-road riding because he uses enduro bikes in Davao City. And because he’s a nature and outdoors enthusiast, we asked him where his favorite riding destination is.

“Dati po pumupunta po ako sa Antipolo,” he responded. “Maganda po kasi yung view at kainan doon.” He added that whenever he’s at home in the Paquibato district, he loves hitting the beach to swim, relax, and indulge in a food trip.

Of course, we had to ask him about his dream bike. Gawilan replied: “Pinakagusto ko po yung Kawasaki Ninja. Isa din po yun sa pinag-iipunan ko na mabili.”

There are different models under the Ninja line, with engine displacements ranging from 250cc all the way to 1,000cc. Gawilan’s preferred Ninja is the 400cc version, and given his dedication and strong work ethic, we think he’ll achieve his goals of owning a Ninja and putting in a good performance at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Go for gold, Ernie!

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

